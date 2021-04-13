Short Interest in Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) Drops By 73.3%

Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the March 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QTRRF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,463. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. Quaterra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.16.

Get Quaterra Resources alerts:

Quaterra Resources Company Profile

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur and Yerington properties; and holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Bear, Wassuk, and Butte Valley properties located in Nevada, as well as holds an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Quaterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.