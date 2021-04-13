Short Interest in Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Drops By 75.7%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of RPMT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. 56,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,020. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. Rego Payment Architectures has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.60.
About Rego Payment Architectures
