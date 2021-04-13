Short Interest in Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Drops By 75.7%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RPMT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. 56,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,020. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. Rego Payment Architectures has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.60.

About Rego Payment Architectures

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company that delivers an online and mobile payment platform solution for families. The company's system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving on a mobile device, as well as online through its web portal.

