Short Interest in RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Drops By 99.4%

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the March 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RESAAS Services stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,980. The company has a market capitalization of $92.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50 and a beta of -0.68. RESAAS Services has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

