Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Increases By 228.5%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, an increase of 228.5% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

RTMVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Rightmove alerts:

OTCMKTS RTMVY traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 54,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,010. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.