Short Interest in Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Drops By 98.3%

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the March 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 986,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCPIQ remained flat at $$0.00 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 231,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,032. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for chronic inflammatory disease and neurologic disorders. Its lead compound is Anatabine citrate, a small molecule, cholinergic agonist, which exhibits anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics, with a mechanism of action distinct from other anti-inflammatory drugs available, such as biologics, steroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories.

