Short Interest in ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Declines By 84.6%

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ROHCY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.74. 303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030. ROHM has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00.

ROHCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ROHM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ROHM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It also develops Large Scale Integrated (LSI) scanner engines designed specifically for cordless hand-held scanners. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others.

