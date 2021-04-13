Short Interest in Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Decreases By 78.7%

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CNYCF stock remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Searchlight Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
Searchlight Resources Company Profile
