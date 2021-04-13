Short Interest in Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Decreases By 78.7%

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CNYCF stock remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Searchlight Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Searchlight Resources Company Profile

Searchlight Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, and uranium deposits. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold project covering 7,280 hectares located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property comprising 4 mineral claims covering approximately 3,051.6 hectares located to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt project located in the north of North Bay, Ontario.

