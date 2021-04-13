Short Interest in Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Drops By 95.2%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the March 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Secom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

Get Secom alerts:

SOMLY traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,829. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.30. Secom has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.