Short Interest in Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Grows By 1,700.0%

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIELY opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. Shanghai Electric Group has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $8.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63.

Get Shanghai Electric Group alerts:

About Shanghai Electric Group

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.