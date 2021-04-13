Short Interest in Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Expands By 632.0%

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 632.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 519,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SIAF stock remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Tuesday. 12,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,907. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. Sino Agro Food has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.59.

About Sino Agro Food

Sino Agro Food, Inc operates as an agriculture technology and natural food holding company in the People Republic of China. The company's products include live prawns, live eels, whole beef cattle, and packaged beef meat. It is also involved in the bulk and concentrated livestock feed producing and manufacturing; production of organic fertilizers; distribution of beef meat; and technology engineering consulting and services.

