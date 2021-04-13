Short Interest in Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Decreases By 93.7%

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,084,900 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the March 15th total of 17,323,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 102.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SBMFF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Chinese Medicines, Investment, and Others. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; oncology medicines comprising Saiweijian injections, Yinishu tablets, Shoufu tablets, Anxian capsules, and Qianping injections; cardio-cerebral medicines, including Yilunping tablets, Tuotuo tablets, and Kaina tablets; and orthopedic medicines, such as Gaisanchun capsules and Yigu injections.

