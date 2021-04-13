Short Interest in Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Declines By 98.8%

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the March 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 987,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMKG remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,296. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.10.
About Smart Card Marketing Systems
Featured Story: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Card Marketing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Card Marketing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.