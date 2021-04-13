Short Interest in Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Declines By 98.8%

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the March 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 987,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMKG remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,296. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.10.

About Smart Card Marketing Systems

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc, doing business as PaymentActiveNetwork, operates as a fintech solutions provider that delivers a cloud-based EMV MPOS, and EPOS Host platform to issuing and acquiring banks, telecoms, and global enterprises. The company offers EmphasisPay that delivers advisory and technology solutions for payment acquirers and issuers; Mtickets.events that allows users to create an event or events and issue mobile tickets; Genorocity.com, a web publication portal and mobile platform that enables retailers, property managers, and event promoters; and Check21SAAS.com, a remote check deposit solution.

