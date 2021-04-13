Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Increases By 357.1%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 357.1% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMFKY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smurfit Kappa Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

SMFKY traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $47.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,103. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.92. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $52.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $2.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.97%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

