Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Declines By 97.2%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Spark New Zealand stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $15.34. 18,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.64. Spark New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. Spark New Zealand’s payout ratio is currently 96.10%.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

