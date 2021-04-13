Short Interest in Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Expands By 388.9%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 388.9% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPVNF opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

About Spectra7 Microsystems

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

