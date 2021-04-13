Short Interest in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Rises By 446.7%

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a growth of 446.7% from the March 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRLP. TheStreet lowered Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLP. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 2,087,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,582,000 after acquiring an additional 151,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRLP stock opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sprague Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $542.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $627.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.13 million. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 1.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprague Resources will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 242.73%.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

