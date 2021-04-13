Short Interest in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Rises By 440.1%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 690,300 shares, an increase of 440.1% from the March 15th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:SV opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Spring Valley Acquisition has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $12.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,048,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

