Short Interest in SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Expands By 420.6%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a growth of 420.6% from the March 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SQIDF stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. SQI Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, produces, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. The company provides advanced diagnostics targeting organ transplant, autoimmune disease, and serological testing.

