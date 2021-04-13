Short Interest in SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Expands By 420.6%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a growth of 420.6% from the March 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
SQIDF stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. SQI Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.
SQI Diagnostics Company Profile
Read More: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.