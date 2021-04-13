Short Interest in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Grows By 400.0%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLNG opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $117.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Stabilis Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $9.07.

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 20.13%.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

