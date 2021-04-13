Short Interest in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Decreases By 70.8%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Studio City International stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. Studio City International has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of -0.84.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena.

