Short Interest in Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Expands By 580.6%

Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 490,700 shares, a growth of 580.6% from the March 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 245.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZEVF opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. Suez has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $22.06.

Get Suez alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Suez in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water cycle and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Suez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.