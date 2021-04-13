Short Interest in Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Increases By 425.0%

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on SULZF shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sulzer in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sulzer in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of SULZF opened at $114.20 on Tuesday. Sulzer has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $114.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.56.

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems divisions. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

