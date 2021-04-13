Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Increases By 1,400.0%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUOPY remained flat at $$50.87 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089. Sumco has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64.

Get Sumco alerts:

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumco had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $695.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumco will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUOPY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sumco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.