Short Interest in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Expands By 562.8%

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, an increase of 562.8% from the March 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141,678 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 3,609.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 544,135 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,749,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMLP. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Summit Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.85. 20,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $127.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The pipeline company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $5.12. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 59.61% and a positive return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

