Short Interest in Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Declines By 68.1%

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the March 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on SVNLY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

SVNLY stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.2466 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

