Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Declines By 95.5%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Taisei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TISCY opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Taisei has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78.

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

