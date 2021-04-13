Short Interest in Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Declines By 84.5%

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the March 15th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TCLRY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Technicolor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Technicolor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCLRY opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. Technicolor has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Technicolor SA develops video technologies, products, and services for the media and entertainment sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home. The Production Services segment offers visual effects (VFX) services, including pre-visualization, asset creation, texturing, animation, rigging, rotoscoping, lighting, match move, and compositing; computer-generated imagery animation solutions; and post production services, such as camera capture on the production set and creation of final distribution masters comprising on-set services, color correction, and VFX integration.

