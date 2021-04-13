Short Interest in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Increases By 600.0%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of KF traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $44.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683. The Korea Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Korea Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 4.85% of The Korea Fund worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.