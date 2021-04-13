Short Interest in Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Expands By 302.3%

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 302.3% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 177.0 days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo stock opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.10. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and UV curing machines.

