Short Interest in TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Decreases By 84.4%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMOAY opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56. TomTom has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.91.

About TomTom

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

