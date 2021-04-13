Short Interest in TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Decreases By 84.4%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TMOAY opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56. TomTom has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.91.
About TomTom
