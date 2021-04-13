Short Interest in TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Decreases By 99.3%

TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the March 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TXCCQ stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. TranSwitch has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

About TranSwitch

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications.

