Short Interest in TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Decreases By 99.3%

TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the March 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of TXCCQ stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. TranSwitch has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.
About TranSwitch
