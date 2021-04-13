Short Interest in Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Increases By 561.8%

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 561.8% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trxade Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trxade Group during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trxade Group during the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEDS opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.89, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 million, a P/E ratio of 165.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75. Trxade Group has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Trxade Group had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trxade Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Trxade Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Trxade Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trxade Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web-based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

