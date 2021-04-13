Short Interest in Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Grows By 1,166.7%

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, an increase of 1,166.7% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TURV opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. Two Rivers Water & Farming has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.32.

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company Profile

Two Rivers Water & Farming Co engages in the acquisition and development of irrigated farmland and associated water rights in the United States. The firm provides greenhouses and processing facilities for marijuana growers in Colorado with water rights not used for fruit and vegetable crop production.

