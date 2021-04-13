Short Interest in Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Grows By 1,166.7%

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, an increase of 1,166.7% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TURV opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. Two Rivers Water & Farming has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.32.
Two Rivers Water & Farming Company Profile
