Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Drops By 73.8%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VTWG stock opened at $219.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.83 and a 200-day moving average of $212.59. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $118.02 and a fifty-two week high of $247.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

