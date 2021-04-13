Short Interest in Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Drops By 75.0%

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of GNHAY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.31. 482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518. Vifor Pharma has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $31.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vifor Pharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Vifor Pharma Company Profile

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

