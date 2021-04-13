Short Interest in Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Drops By 75.0%

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of GNHAY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.31. 482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518. Vifor Pharma has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $31.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vifor Pharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

