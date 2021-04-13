Short Interest in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Declines By 91.3%

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the March 15th total of 166,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 71,319 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $333,772.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Prime Rate Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,997. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

