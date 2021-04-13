Short Interest in Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Decreases By 94.4%

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS BIBLF remained flat at $$5.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034. Waterloo Brewing has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Waterloo Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. The company produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. It also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

