Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Drops By 98.6%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WMLLF stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Wealth Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.48.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

