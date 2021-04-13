Short Interest in WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) Declines By 84.6%

WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 479,800 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the March 15th total of 3,121,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on WeedMD in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $0.60 price objective for the company.

WeedMD stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. WeedMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

WeedMD Inc produces, distributes, and sells medical-grade cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis, cannabis plants and seeds, cannabis oil, edibles, extracts and topicals, and others, as well as cannabis flower products. The company sells its products directly to medical patients and strategic relationships across the seniors' market, as well as through supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart and six provincial distribution agencies under the Color Cannabis, Saturday, Starseed, and WeedMD brand names.

