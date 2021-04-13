Short Interest in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Grows By 283.0%

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 283.0% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE WEI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,330. The company has a market cap of $84.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. Weidai has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

