Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Drops By 93.9%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WYNMY stock opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.