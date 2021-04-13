Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Drops By 93.9%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WYNMY stock opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.
About Wynn Macau
