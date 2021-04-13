Short Interest in Xenonics Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) Drops By 83.5%

Xenonics Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the March 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS XNNHQ opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04. Xenonics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.08.
Xenonics Company Profile
