Short Interest in XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Grows By 500.0%

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
XPhyto Therapeutics stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. XPhyto Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24.
XPhyto Therapeutics Company Profile
