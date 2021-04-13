Short Interest in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Decreases By 76.8%

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the March 15th total of 258,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN XTNT traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,911. Xtant Medical has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.24.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtant Medical stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) by 687.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,803,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,554,394 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 93.85% of Xtant Medical worth $87,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

