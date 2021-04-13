Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading 6.2% Higher

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $18.92. 63,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,879,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,890.00 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.693 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13,800.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth $7,703,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 81,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

