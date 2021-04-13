Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 1,257.1% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SIBE stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,705. Sibling Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Sibling Group
