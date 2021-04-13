Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 1,257.1% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SIBE stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,705. Sibling Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Sibling Group

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc, doing business as a Global Personalized Academics, operates as an education company that provides virtual and classroom learning solutions to students and teachers worldwide. The company offers digital curriculum, including core, electives, AP, world language, and credit recovery courses for K-12 grade students; online and face-to-face professional teacher training; access to learning management software; end-to-end online school solutions, such as online courses, learning management systems, and a teacher for tuition on per student and per semester basis; and international dual-diploma courses.

