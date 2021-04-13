Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.06. 83,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.41. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $16.78 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

