Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

