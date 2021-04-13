Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.65.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total value of C$57,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,742,219.15. Also, Director Jack C. Macdonald bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.27 per share, with a total value of C$132,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at C$451,180.

SIA stock opened at C$14.79 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$8.85 and a 12 month high of C$14.82. The firm has a market cap of C$991.51 million and a PE ratio of -40.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -256.44%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.