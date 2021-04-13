Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.89

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.89 and last traded at C$14.83, with a volume of 70493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.79.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$996.20 million and a P/E ratio of -40.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently -256.44%.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$42,612.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 312,200 shares in the company, valued at C$4,434,582.46. Also, Director Jack C. Macdonald bought 10,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.27 per share, with a total value of C$132,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,180.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

